Severino (elbow) suffered a right groin injury during his rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday and will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The right-hander had to be helped off the field, which suggests that there's at least a chance the injury could be serious. The Yankees will surely have a better grasp on the severity of the groin issue following Sunday's MRI.

