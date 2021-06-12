Severino (elbow) suffered a right groin injury during his rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday and will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The right-hander had to be helped off the field, which suggests that there's at least a chance the injury could be serious. The Yankees will surely have a better grasp on the severity of the groin issue following Sunday's MRI.
