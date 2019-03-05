Yankees' Luis Severino: Dealing with shoulder discomfort
Severino was scratched from his start Tuesday against the Braves due to shoulder discomfort.
Severino will undergo further evaluation Tuesday afternoon to determine the extent of the issue. A minor setback wouldn't seriously threaten his start to the season, but if he's shut down from throwing for any significant period of time, a trip to the injured list would be likely, with just over three weeks remaining before Opening Day.
