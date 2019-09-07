Yankees' Luis Severino: Decision on activation looming
Severino (lat) will have the next step in his rehab decided by Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino made his second minor-league rehab appearance Friday for Double-A Trenton, tossing 50 pitches in three innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out five. Following Severino's performance, Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that the 25-year-old's next step would be decided in discussions taking place within the organization over the next 24-48 hours. Trenton plays again Tuesday, so he could be in line for another rehab start with the Double-A squad next week, or the Yankees may elect to bring him up to the big club to continue his recovery in the majors.
