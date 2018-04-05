Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominant en route to second straight win

Severino earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across 7.1 innings Wednesday against the Rays. He struck out seven.

Severino was slightly overshadowed by a trio of homers from teammates Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, but the young lefty was dominant in his second outing of the season. The 24-year-old started off slow and allowed a run in the first inning, but he quickly settled in and faced the minimum batters in five of the next six frames. He needed just 92 pitches, 63 of which went for strikes. Severino is now 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through two starts (13 innings) this season, and he'll look to keep things rolling in what will be a two-start week (4/10 @BOS, 4/15 @DET).