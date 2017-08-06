Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Indians to pick up ninth win

Severino (9-4) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 6.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Indians. He struck out nine.

Severino has been on a tear since the All-Star break and showed no signs of slowing down Sunday. His lone mistake came on a Michael Brantley homer in the first inning, but the Indians never really threatened to score after that. Following Severino's masterful outing against the reigning American League champs, the 23-year-old ace has now allowed just three earned runs while tallying 38 strikeouts in his last five starts (32.2 innings). He lines up for a matchup with the rival Red Sox on Saturday.