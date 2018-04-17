Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Marlins in win
Severino (3-1) tossed six scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Severino was flat out dominant in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 20 batters as he registered a season high in strikeouts. He curiously induced just one groudball out as opposed to nine flyouts. He likely could've gone deeper into the game, but he was spotted a massive lead and exited luxuriously after just 86 pitches. Severino has been excellent in the early going, posting a 2.63 ERA and a 10.5 K/9 through 24 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated to start Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Sunday start postponed•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Could still start Sunday's night game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Bullied by Boston•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominant en route to second straight win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans seven in win•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...