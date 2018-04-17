Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Marlins in win

Severino (3-1) tossed six scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Severino was flat out dominant in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 20 batters as he registered a season high in strikeouts. He curiously induced just one groudball out as opposed to nine flyouts. He likely could've gone deeper into the game, but he was spotted a massive lead and exited luxuriously after just 86 pitches. Severino has been excellent in the early going, posting a 2.63 ERA and a 10.5 K/9 through 24 innings.