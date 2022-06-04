Severino (4-1) pitched seven scoreless, one-hit innings Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out 10, walked one and picked up the win.

He was devastating with his slider, which generated whiffs on eight of 11 swings against (73%). Severino was topping out at 99 mph with his fastball and sitting 96.4 mph. He has 38 strikeouts in 31 innings over his last five starts and his season ERA is down to 2.95. Severino lines up for a home start against the Cubs next weekend.