Yankees' Luis Severino: Draws start for Game 3 of ALCS

Severino will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Severino fired four scoreless innings during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Twins, and he'll get the ball in Game 3 of the ALCS after Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton toe the rubber in Games 1 and 2.

