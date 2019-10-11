Yankees' Luis Severino: Draws start for Game 3 of ALCS
Severino will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Severino fired four scoreless innings during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Twins, and he'll get the ball in Game 3 of the ALCS after Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton toe the rubber in Games 1 and 2.
