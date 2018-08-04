Yankees' Luis Severino: Drops decision against Red Sox

Severino (14-5) took the loss Friday as the Yankees fell 4-1 to the Red Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander's July swoon has now extended into August. Over his last five outings, Severino has a brutal 8.28 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 25 innings, failing to complete six frames in any of those starts. He'll get an opportunity to turn things around in his next start Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.

