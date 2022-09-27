Severino didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander ran up his pitch count and left the game after 76 pitches (49 strikes) in his second start since coming off the IL. Severino's workload was encouraging, even if his efficiency wasn't, and he figures to be fully stretched out for his final start of the regular season this weekend against the Orioles. Since returning to action, Severino has a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through nine innings.