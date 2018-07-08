Yankees' Luis Severino: Early exit in win over Jays
Severino (14-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-5 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander needed 97 pitches (70 strikes) to get through the minimum innings required for a win, and Severino served up multiple homers for the first time all season, but the outcome was never in doubt after the Yankees' offense staked him to a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound. He's already matched his win total from all of last year, and Severino will carry a 2.12 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Cleveland.
