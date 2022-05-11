Severino didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Things looked bad for the right-hander when Toronto grabbed a 3-0 lead by the top of the second inning, but Severino was able to settle down and keep the game close before exiting after 97 pitches (61 strikes). The eight whiffs were a season high for the 28-year-old, but he's worked past the fifth inning only once in six starts and is still looking for his first quality start of the campaign. Severino will carry a 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through 28.2 frames into his next outing.