Severino (elbow) was helped off the field during his rehab start for High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday due to an apparent right leg injury, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Severino had been working his way back from Tommy John surgery and was making his second rehab start, tracking towards a return to the active roster sometime around the All-Star break. The exact nature and severity of his leg injury are unclear, and while it's a good thing that he's not dealing with an arm-related setback, anything more than a very minor issue is likely to delay his timeline.