Severino was removed from his start Friday versus the Brewers due to an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hoch notes that Severino looked to be experiencing "significant discomfort" in his left side/oblique after giving up a leadoff single to Brice Turang in the top of the fifth inning. The 29-year-old right-hander had surrendered two earned runs on four hits and one walk over four official innings prior to his departure. He struck out five. There should be an update soon from Yankee Stadium.