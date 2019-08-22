Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to return by mid-September
Severino (lat) is expected to return by the middle of September according to manager Aaron Boone, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Aaron Boone said on WFAN that he expects both Severino and Dellin Betances to return by mid-September. Severino is scheduled to face hitters Thursday and is slightly further along the rehab process than Betances. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old Yankees ace will begin making rehab appearances in the near future before making his long-awaited return to the big leagues in an attempt add depth to the Yankees bullpen ahead of the playoffs.
