Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Opening Day
Manager Aaron Boone said Severino is expected to start for the Yankees on Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Severino is one of the best pitchers in the game. The soon-to-be 25-year-old will be making his second consecutive Opening Day start. He finished the 2018 campaign with a 3.39 ERA and 10.3 K/9 across 32 starts (191.1 innings). Severino will likely be followed in the rotation by James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia.
