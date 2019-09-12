Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Tuesday

Severino (lat) is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He is set to rejoin the rotation next week, as expected. He has built up to 64 pitches during rehab starts and hit 98 mph with his fastball, so Severino could go deep enough to qualify for the win. It's unlikely that he will be his dominant pre-injury self right out of the gate, but he still makes for a decent option in most formats given team context and his upside as a frontline starter.

