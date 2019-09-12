Yankees' Luis Severino: Expects return within five days
Severino (lat) indicated that he expects to join the Yankees as a starter in four to five days, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.
Severino made his final minor-league rehab start with Double-A Trenton on Wednesday, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four. He threw 64 pitches -- surpassing his previous rehab high by 14 -- and hit 98 mph with his fastball. Severino is certain to be on a strict pitch count upon his return, though he could have three starts to build up his stamina before the beginning of the playoffs. His first appearance for the Yankees is likely to come at home against the Angels on Tuesday.
