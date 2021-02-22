Severino (elbow) expects to pitch off a mound soon and anticipates a return to major-league action in June or July, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees previously mentioned late summer as their target for Severino's return from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in February of 2020. Severino sounds slightly more optimistic about his timeline, though that's hardly uncommon for players to have a more positive outlook about their return dates than teams. Which timeline winds up being correct will have a large impact on his fantasy value, as a June return could see Severino make nearly 20 starts, while a late summer return could see him make less than 10. At this stage, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News notes that Severino is throwing from 90 feet and will increase his distance to 120 feet Tuesday, potentially setting him up for a return to mound work by the end of spring training.