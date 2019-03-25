Yankees' Luis Severino: Extends throwing distance

Severino (shoulder) threw out to 120 feet Monday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Severino continues to slowly work his way back from a sore rotator cuff. The right-hander played catch at 90 feet Sunday before ramping things up Monday. While Severino is trending in the right direction, he's expected to remain sidelined until May.

