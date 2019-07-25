Yankees' Luis Severino: Eyeing bullpen role upon return
Severino (lat) said Wednesday that he hopes to rejoin the Yankees in September as a reliever before reclaiming a spot in the rotation in the final week of the regular season, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Severino suggested after he resumed his throwing program a week and a half ago that he would be open to working out of the bullpen once cleared to return from the 60-day injured list, and the Yankees appear prepared to follow that plan. The right-hander said he expects to throw one inning in his first appearance with the Yankees before gradually raising his pitch count in his subsequent outings, ultimately maxing out at around 100 pitches by the time the regular season ends. If that plan holds and Severino performs as anticipated while working longer in games, he expects to slot back into the rotation during the postseason. Before he sees any action with the big club, however, Severino will still need to clear several hurdles in his recovery over the next month and change. He's been throwing off flat ground from 75 feet this week and could be ready to throw bullpen sessions in early-to-mid-August.
