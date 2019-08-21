Yankees' Luis Severino: Facing hitters Thursday

Severino (lat) is scheduled to face hitters Thursday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Severino threw against three batters Sunday -- supplemented with a 25-pitch bullpen session -- and also had a short side session Tuesday. The 25-year-old has yet to pitch this season after suffering a right lat strain during spring training, but he's hoping to make a return to the Yankees in September.

