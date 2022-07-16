Severino (lat) isn't expected to throw for two weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Severino landed on the injured list with a low-grade right lat strain Thursday, and he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he'll need time to build back up following his shutdown. A better timetable for his return will likely come into focus once he's able to begin a throwing program.
