Yankees' Luis Severino: Falls to 9-2 despite strong start
Severino (9-2) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Yankees fell 2-0.
Severino was cruising through four innings, but he gave up a two-run home run to the Mets' Todd Frazier in the fifth that proved to be the difference in this defeat. He's still in the midst of a monster campaign, as Severino has put up a 2.27 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a 109:23 K:BB over 91 innings, making him one of the safest fantasy starters around through the first part of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 over eight strong innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 11 in eighth win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Records quality start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts down A's•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...