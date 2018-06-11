Yankees' Luis Severino: Falls to 9-2 despite strong start

Severino (9-2) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Yankees fell 2-0.

Severino was cruising through four innings, but he gave up a two-run home run to the Mets' Todd Frazier in the fifth that proved to be the difference in this defeat. He's still in the midst of a monster campaign, as Severino has put up a 2.27 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a 109:23 K:BB over 91 innings, making him one of the safest fantasy starters around through the first part of the season.