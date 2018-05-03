Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in five-hit shutout Wednesday

Severino (5-1) fired his first career shutout in Wednesday's win over the Astros, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out 10.

He was in command from the jump, as Severino threw 83 of 110 pitches for strikes while generating 17 swinging strikes and starting off 27 of 33 batters with first-pitch strikes. The right-hander has delivered four straight quality starts, and he'll take a 2.11 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Red Sox.