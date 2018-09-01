Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in quality start

Severino didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10 across six innings.

Severino was impressive aside from a couple of hiccups -- a Niko Goodrum solo homer in the fourth and a two-run triple from Jim Adduci in the fifth -- racking up double-digit strikeouts for the first time since June 4. It was just his second quality start in eight appearances since the All-Star break, though he still owns a solid 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 199:41: K:BB through 171 innings (28 starts) this season. Severino will look to keep the momentum going as he faces the A's on the road in his next start.