Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 11 in eighth win
Severino (8-1) got the win Wednesday, striking out 11 over seven innings while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk against the Astros.
Severino was dominant from the get-go, striking out seven of the first nine batters he faced on his way to inducing 15 swinging strikes in all. The 24-year-old has put together a stretch of nine straight quality starts, fanning at least 10 with one walk or fewer in three of those. His eight wins trail only Max Scherzer (nine), and he now boasts 10.6 K/9 to go along with an elite 2.31 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. Next on tap is a road start in Detroit on Monday.
