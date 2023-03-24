Severino tossed four innings in a Grapefruit League game against Detroit on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Severino gave up another long ball -- his sixth in 15 spring frames -- in the outing, but he also racked up nine punchouts. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino had the "best breaking ball and slider he's had all spring," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, so the right-hander may be close to ready for the regular season. Severino is expected to work as New York's fourth starter during the coming campaign.