Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in seven innings
Severino gave up two runs, both unearned, on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings Wednesday against the Reds to improve to 7-4 on the season.
The young righty continues to roll, notching his fourth straight start of seven innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out 31 over 28 innings during that stretch. He ranks in the top 10 among qualified big-league starters in ERA (eighth), WHIP (sixth) and strikeouts (eighth), so it's hard to say he has been anything other than a true SP1 this year in mixed leagues. Severino lines up for two starts next week, first at home against the Tigers and then on the road against the Indians.
