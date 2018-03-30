Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans seven in win
Severino (1-0) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to record the win against Toronto on Thursday. He allowed just a single hit and three walks.
It was a smooth season debut for the righty, as he threw 60 of 91 pitches for strikes and faced the minimum in three of his five full innings. Severino was a coveted asset in drafts this spring after recording a 2.98 ERA, 3.12 FIP, 1.04 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 last season, and fantasy owners should be thrilled with his Opening Day showing. He lines up to face the Rays at Yankee Stadium next.
