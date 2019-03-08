Yankees' Luis Severino: Feels strong after cortisone shot

Severino has been encouraged by how he feels in the days following a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder and no longer feels pain when lifting his arm, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder Wednesday after MRI results showed right rotator cuff inflammation. He'll rest for the next two weeks and will then commence a throwing program to get him ready for the regular season. Although Severino remains unlikely to be ready for the season opener, this is positive news in the early going for one of the Yankees' top arms.

