Yankees' Luis Severino: Feels strong after cortisone shot
Severino has been encouraged by how he feels in the days following a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder and no longer feels pain when lifting his arm, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Severino received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder Wednesday after MRI results showed right rotator cuff inflammation. He'll rest for the next two weeks and will then commence a throwing program to get him ready for the regular season. Although Severino remains unlikely to be ready for the season opener, this is positive news in the early going for one of the Yankees' top arms.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Pleased with MRI results•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down for two weeks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Scratched from spring start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Reaches multi-year deal with Yanks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Opening Day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...