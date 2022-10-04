Severino (7-3) got the win after he tossed seven no-hit innings, allowing one walk while striking out seven batters in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Severino was in full command Monday, keeping the Rangers out of the hit column for seven frames. The only baserunner he allowed in the contest was a third-inning walk to Josh Smith. Severino has now produced a 1.69 ERA and 0.63 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 17 innings in three starts since returning from the 60-day injured list Sept. 21. If he makes another start this season, it will come in the playoffs.