Severino (6-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over five innings with six strikeouts against the Pirates.

Severino looked good in his return from the injured list as had little trouble with the Pittsburgh lineup. He needed just 64 pitches to hold the opposition to three baserunners through five innings. The Yankees were up 6-1 when manager Aaron Boone took Severino out of the game, so it is possible they would have let him go longer if the game were more competitive. He is tentatively scheduled to face off against Toronto next week.