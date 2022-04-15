Severino (1-0) struck out six in five shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks in a 3-0 win Thursday against Toronto.

Severino retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced after pitching around trouble in the first and second innings. The 83 pitches were his most in an appearance since 2018. After missing the majority of the last three seasons, Thursday's start is quite promising for the two-time All-Star. His next start will likely be Wednesday in Detroit.