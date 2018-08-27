Yankees' Luis Severino: Gets 17th win
Severino (17-6) got the win against the Orioles on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking two in the Yankees' 5-3 victory.
The right-hander had been in a stretch of uncharacteristically rough outings but he's now won back-to-back starts with this solid effort against Baltimore that gave him his 17th win of the year. Even with the recent struggles, he's having a great season, with a 3.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP to go along with 189 strikeouts over 165 innings.
