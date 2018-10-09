Yankees' Luis Severino: Gets rocked in loss

Severino (0-1) took the loss in Monday's defeat to the Red Sox. He went three innings and gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

After a great four inning-outing against the A's on Tuesday, Severino struggled mightily against the Red Sox. While Lance Lynn did allow all three baserunners that Severino was responsible for to score, he didn't have his best stuff in Game 3. He'll hope that the Yankees can stave off elimination against the Red Sox so that he'll have a chance for redemption.