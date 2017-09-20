Yankees' Luis Severino: Goes just three innings against Twins
Severino allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Wednesday.
He wasn't at his best in this one, and manager Joe Girardi ultimately pulled Severino after just 71 pitches. The Yankees had moved Severino up a day for this start -- it was an interesting decision, as the Yankees gave up the chance to keep Minnesota from seeing Severino until a potential wild-card game for the option to start Severino three times before the end of the regular season. The 23-year-old should have an easier go of it early next week against the Rays.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans seven in Friday victory•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in gem•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes loss despite nine strikeouts•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...