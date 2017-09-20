Yankees' Luis Severino: Goes just three innings against Twins

Severino allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Wednesday.

He wasn't at his best in this one, and manager Joe Girardi ultimately pulled Severino after just 71 pitches. The Yankees had moved Severino up a day for this start -- it was an interesting decision, as the Yankees gave up the chance to keep Minnesota from seeing Severino until a potential wild-card game for the option to start Severino three times before the end of the regular season. The 23-year-old should have an easier go of it early next week against the Rays.