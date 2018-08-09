Yankees' Luis Severino: Grabs 15th win
Severino (15-5) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out eight over seven innings against the White Sox.
Severino's night got off to a rocky start with two runs allowed on three hits in the first inning, but he settled down from that point on to turn in his first quality start in his last six outings. The 24-year-old has seen his ERA balloon over a full run in that span, but on the year he still has a solid 3.11 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.0 K/9 and an AL-leading 15 wins. He'll look to build on this start Monday against the Mets.
