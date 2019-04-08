Yankees' Luis Severino: Heading for more tests

Severino (shoulder) will head to New York for an MRI on Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino had been throwing long toss but didn't feel right during his most recent session. The pitcher reportedly hasn't felt any increased pain, but he and the team are concerned why the shoulder hasn't progressed to the point where he can get back on the mound. The extent of the setback should become clear once the results of the MRI are known.