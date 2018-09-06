Yankees' Luis Severino: Hit hard by Oakland
Severino (17-7) got the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings against the Athletics.
It was a disastrous outing for the 24-year-old, and he wasn't helped by some miscommunications that led to two wild pitches and two passed balls in the first inning. It's a continuation of a troubling trend, as Severino is now sporting an unsightly 6.83 ERA over 55.1 innings in his last 11 starts. He still sports a 3.52 ERA and 202:42 K:BB in 173.2 thanks to a terrific first half, but he's now fallen short of a quality start in nine of 11 starts. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday in Minnesota.
