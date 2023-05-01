The hope is that Severino (lat) will rejoin the Yankees' rotation within the next 2-3 weeks, manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast Monday.
Severino will begin a rehab assignment this week either Wednesday or Thursday with High-A Tampa. Based on Boone's timetable, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make 2-3 rehab starts before rejoining the big club, if all goes well. Severino has been out all season with a strained right lat.
