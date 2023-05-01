Manager Aaron Boone said Monday in an interview with the Talkin' Yanks podcast that Severino (lat) will rejoin the Yankees' rotation within the next 2-to-3 weeks.
Severino will begin a rehab assignment either Wednesday or Thursday with High-A Tampa. Based on Boone's timetable, the right-hander is expected to make at least two rehab starts before rejoining the big club, assuming Severino experiences no setbacks. Severino has been on the 15-day injured list all season with a strained right lat.
