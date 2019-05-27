Yankees' Luis Severino: Hoping to be cleared to throw

Severino (lat) is visiting a doctor Monday in hopes of being cleared to play catch, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino hasn't felt any pain in his strained lat for approximately three weeks. He hopes to be able to throw off flat ground Monday or Tuesday. It's an important step in his road to recovery, though he remains not particularly close to a return to action.

