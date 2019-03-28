Yankees' Luis Severino: IL move official

The Yankees officially placed Severino (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Severino is one of six Yankees who will open the season on the IL as the team set its roster ahead of Thursday's opener against the Orioles. The right-hander is currently throwing off flat ground at this stage of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation and isn't expected to make his season debut until sometime in May.

