Yankees' Luis Severino: Increasing pitch count Friday
Severino (lat) will throw 45-50 pitches over about three innings in his rehab appearance with Double-A Trenton on Friday, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.
Severino hurled 33 pitches in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, so the increased pitch count suggests that a return to the Yankees is right around the corner. The 25-year-old is expected to come out of the bullpen when first activated, though he could work his way back into the rotation by the end of September.
