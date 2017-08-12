Yankees' Luis Severino: Knocked around by Red Sox

Severino (9-5) was charged with 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out four.

Andrew Benintendi did most of the damage, smacking a pair of three-run home runs off Severino, who saw his ERA jump more than 40 points as a result of this blowup. The 23-year-old had been pitching brilliantly leading up to this outing, allowing one run or fewer in each of his last five starts. He will look to get back on track against the Mets next week.