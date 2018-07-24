Yankees' Luis Severino: Knocked around vs. Rays

Severino (14-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits while fanning eight across five innings Monday as took the loss against Tampa Bay.

Severino's outing went downhill in the fifth inning after allowing a three-run homer. He would surrender three more in the sixth before being lifted with a four-run deficit. Severino has struggled over his past three outings, as he's given up 14 runs (13 earned) through 15 innings while striking out 14. Despite a poor performance, he'll head into his next start with a sparkling 2.63 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 152:32 K:BB across 133.1 innings.