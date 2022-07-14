Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain Thursday.

Severino exited Wednesday's start against the Reds due to shoulder tightness and underwent an MRI on Thursday. The right-hander missed most of the 2019 season with a lat strain, but his current injury is being classified as a low-grade issue. The right-hander will still be sidelined until at least July 29, and it's not yet clear when the Yankees expect him to return.