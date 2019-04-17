Yankees' Luis Severino: Lat strain isn't new
Severino's Grade 2 lat strain isn't a setback but has been around since the day he strained his shoulder, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino says that both injuries occurred at the same time, but only the shoulder issue was picked up in his first MRI. The lack of a setback is at least mildly encouraging but doesn't change his overall timeline. He's still at least five weeks from taking part in baseball activities and will then have to build his arm strength back up before returning to game action.
