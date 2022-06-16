Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list shortly before Thursday's scheduled start against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This news comes less than four hours before first pitch, and it's unclear how long Severino will be sidelined. Clarke Schmidt will get the start in what should amount to a bullpen game for the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 against Cubs•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Tigers•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Seven scoreless in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominant versus Orioles•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday•